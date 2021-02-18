A day after Kylian Mbappe dazzled the football world with a stunning hat-trick against FC Barcelona, Erling Haaland took the centrestage in a record-breaking performance against Sevilla in a round of 16 Champions League clash on Wednesday night. Haaland scored twice to help Borrusia Dortmund beat Sevilla 3-2 in the first leg. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo Draws a Blank as Serie A Giants Beaten 2-1 in Champions League

It was the home side that took the lead in the seventh minute itself through Jesus Suso but it didn't take long for the visitors to draw level with Mahmoud Dahoud curling in a shot in the 19th minute. That followed Haaland finding the back of the net twice in the space of 16 minutes to make it 3-1 and seemingly sealed the fate of the tie.

However, Luuk de Jong scored a late goal to reduce the deficit to just one giving his team a chance to overturn it and possibly edge past their opponents when the second leg will be played. However, the night belonged to Haaland who became the first footballer to record at least 17 goals in his first 13 appearances in Champions League.

With his second strike of the contest, the Norwegian improved that tally to 18 goals. He thus became the fastest footballer to have scored 10 Champions League goal for a single team – in just seven appearances, surpassing the previous record set by Bayern Munich’s Roy Makaay.

The 20-year-old is also the fastest to have hit five and ten goals in the European competition.

“I felt like, I don’t know if you can say it’s down to motivation or passion or whatever, but we were more online today,” Haaland told DAZN. “It was good. It was not good to let in two goals, but it is good to score three away goals and take them with us. We had a good plan. Edin (Terzic) has been good and I’ve been talking a lot with him. He said today would be my game and that I would get my chances and I did, so it was an important win.

“We have to recover quickly now. We’ve got a big game ahead this weekend. We have to take this positive mindset into that game because we have to win that one as well, but it was really nice to win tonight in Spain,” he added.