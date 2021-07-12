New Delhi: Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland slammed the racist attacks on the England players after the Three Lions lost Euro 2020 Final to Italy on Monday. The summit clash went to penalty shootout as England’s Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot. The trio faced a backlash of similar nature as English fans turned violent after the game attacking their Italian counterparts. It was mayhem outside the Wembley Stadium. They were subject to racist comments on their social media profiles.Also Read - Euro 2020 Final Defeat Going to Hurt For Long Time: England Captain Harry Kane

Haaland took to Twitter to slam the offenders and said we will never tire of fighting against any form of discrimination.

"I don't understand why there is still room for racism and discrimination. We will never tire of fighting against any form of discrimination. Instead of being applauded for having the courage to take the penalties, these young men are attacked with racist insults. I am speechless," Haaland tweeted.

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a couple of shots from the penalty spot as Italy won their second Euro Cup with a 3-2 win in the shootout.

Haaland has always been vocal about his opinion on sports and the racist abuse the players faced. The 20-year-old star has been heavily linked with some European giants like FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

After the game, when Gareth Southgate was asked about Saka’s penalty miss, he said, “We have won together as a team and it is absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight. In terms of the penalties, that is my call and totally rests with me.”