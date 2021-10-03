Cornella de Llobregat: Real Madrid will lock horns against Espanyol at the RCDE stadium in a La Liga Santander match on Sunday. Real Madrid are leading the La Liga standings with 17 points from seven matches played so far. Los Blancos played out a 0-0 draw with Villareal in their last league game and are coming off a disappointing 2-1 home loss against Moldovan side, Sheriff Tiraspol. On the flipside, Espanyol are 14th in the table with six points from seven matches. Barcelona’s city rivals have managed to get only one win so far in the league this season. They lost their last game against Sevilla 2-0. Espanyol and Real Madrid have played 46 matches against each other, with the Galacticos winning 34 games. The last game between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win in favour of the record La Liga title holder.Also Read - Stade de Rennes vs PSG Live Streaming Ligue 1: When And Where to Watch REN vs PSG Live Stream Football Match on VH1 And Voot Select

What are the timings of the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Santander Match?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander Match will start at 7:45 PM IST on Sunday, October 3. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Predicted XIs – Where to Watch ATL vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, JIO TV; TV Telecast in India

Where will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Santander Match being played?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander Match will be played at RCDE stadium. Also Read - UEFA to Punish Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus by Appealing in a Higher Court

Which TV channel will broadcast the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Santander Match?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander Match will be telecasted on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Santander Match?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Santander Match will be available for streaming on Voot and Jio TV.