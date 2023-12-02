By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Esports Awards 2023: List Of Winners Across All Categories
The Esports Awards 2023 were held at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 30.
New Delhi: The Esports Awards 2023 were held at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 30. The big event celebrated the people, Esports organisations, hard work, excellence, and those who are involved in the gaming industry to help the industry grow worldwide over the past year.
Trending Now
The big event also celebrated excellence in Esports through a combination of fan votes and industry experts’ opinions.
You may like to read
This time, there were 15 different categories, which included content creator, personality, streamer, and game of the year in Esports, and each one had nominees from across the globe.
For the second consecutive year, S8UL, India’s leading Esports organisation, has secured the prestigious ‘Esports Content Creator of the Year’ award. Valorant secured the coveted Esports Game of the Year award.
We are honored to be recognized as Content Creator of the Year at @esportsawards 2023, marking a victorious end to the year! 🎉
Massive thanks to our entire loving community. This is for you! ❤️🚀#EsportsAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/EZoYru37UH
— S8UL (@S8ulesports) December 1, 2023
The 2023 Esports Awards Presented by Lexus https://t.co/dEmNyvsy6x
— Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 30, 2023
Here is the list of all winners of the Esports Awards 2023.
- Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8UL Esports
- Esports Personality of the Year: Disguised Toast
- Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year: Esports Charts
- Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Organization of the Year: Team Vitality
- Streamer of the Year: Rivers_GG
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year: Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz
- Esports Team of the Year: T1 League of Legends
- Esports PC Player of the Year: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Esports Controller Player of the Year: Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Esports Host of the Year: Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year: Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin
- Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year: Mitch “Uber” Leslie
- Collegiate Program of the Year: The University of Oklahoma
- Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year: Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Prodigy Agency
- Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns
- Esports Creative of the Year: Seso
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: ESL FACEIT Group
- Esports Content of the Year: Faker: A Decade of Greatness
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek
- Esports Coach of the Year: Christine “Potter” Chi
- Esports Journalist of the Year: Richard Lewis
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Gucci
- Esports Cosplay of the Year: Akemikun
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends
- Esports Play of the Year: Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.