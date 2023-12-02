Home

Esports Awards 2023: List Of Winners Across All Categories

The Esports Awards 2023 were held at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 30.

Esports Awards 2023: List Of Winners Across All Categories (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Esports Awards 2023 were held at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 30. The big event celebrated the people, Esports organisations, hard work, excellence, and those who are involved in the gaming industry to help the industry grow worldwide over the past year.

The big event also celebrated excellence in Esports through a combination of fan votes and industry experts’ opinions.

This time, there were 15 different categories, which included content creator, personality, streamer, and game of the year in Esports, and each one had nominees from across the globe.

For the second consecutive year, S8UL, India’s leading Esports organisation, has secured the prestigious ‘Esports Content Creator of the Year’ award. Valorant secured the coveted Esports Game of the Year award.

We are honored to be recognized as Content Creator of the Year at @esportsawards 2023, marking a victorious end to the year! 🎉 Massive thanks to our entire loving community. This is for you! ❤️🚀#EsportsAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/EZoYru37UH — S8UL (@S8ulesports) December 1, 2023

The 2023 Esports Awards Presented by Lexus https://t.co/dEmNyvsy6x — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 30, 2023

Here is the list of all winners of the Esports Awards 2023.

Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8UL Esports

S8UL Esports Esports Personality of the Year: Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT

VALORANT Esports Coverage Platform of the Year: Esports Charts

Esports Charts Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games

Riot Games Esports Organization of the Year: Team Vitality

Team Vitality Streamer of the Year: Rivers_GG

Rivers_GG Esports Desk Analyst of the Year: Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz

Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz Esports Team of the Year: T1 League of Legends

T1 League of Legends Esports PC Player of the Year: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok Esports Controller Player of the Year: Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez Esports Host of the Year: Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons

Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons Esports Colour Caster of the Year: Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin

Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year: Mitch “Uber” Leslie

Mitch “Uber” Leslie Collegiate Program of the Year: The University of Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year: Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Max “Demon1” Mazanov Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Prodigy Agency

Prodigy Agency Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns

Paper Crowns Esports Creative of the Year: Seso

Seso Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: ESL FACEIT Group

ESL FACEIT Group Esports Content of the Year: Faker: A Decade of Greatness

Faker: A Decade of Greatness Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek

Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek Esports Coach of the Year: Christine “Potter” Chi

Christine “Potter” Chi Esports Journalist of the Year: Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Gucci

Gucci Esports Cosplay of the Year: Akemikun

Akemikun Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends Esports Play of the Year: Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

