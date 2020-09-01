Dream11 Prediction

ESS vs HAM Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Hampshire at Chelmsford at 6:30 PM IST Tuesday, September 1: Also Read - DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Derbyshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 11:05 PM IST Monday, August 31

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. Also Read - YOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22

Toss: The toss between Essex vs Hampshire will take place at 6:00 PM (IST). Also Read - ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Kent at Chelmsford at 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 1

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Chelmsford

My Dream11 Team

T Alsop (c), R t Doeschate, J Weatherley, G Munsey, J Fuller (vc), I Holland, C Delport, P Walter, S Harmer, M Quinn, M Crane

Likely XI

Hampshire– George Munsey, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane

Essex– Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn

SQUADS

Essex- Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell

Hampshire- Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Currie

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ESS Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Essex Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.