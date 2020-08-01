Dream11 Prediction

ESS vs KET Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Kent at Chelmsford at 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 1:

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Toss: The toss between Essex vs Kent will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Chelmsford

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ollie Robinson

Batsmen – Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Bell-Drummond

All-Rounders – Darren Stevens (C), Simon Harmer, Tom Westley (VC)

Bowlers – Matt Quinn, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Jamie Porter

Probable Playing XI

Essex: Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook.

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald.

SQUADS

Essex: Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar.

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Marcus O’Riordan, Ivan Thomas.

