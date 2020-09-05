Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Essex vs Kent Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ESS vs KET at Kennington Oval, London: In another exciting encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on super Saturday, Essex will square off against Kent at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. The English T20 Blast ESS vs KET match is scheduled to begin at 5.35 PM (IST) – September 5. Under Daniel Bell-Drummond's leadership, Kent are in fine form so far in the tournament. They are currently sitting at the top of the group with six points. Bell-Drummond's men are yet to taste the defeat in this year's edition. Essex, on the other hand, didn't start the new campaign like how they wanted. Simon Harmer's side is currently placed at the bottom of the group, by bagging two points. Both the points came up because of their earlier abandoned fixtures due to rain. They are yet to win a game in this year's edition of T20 competition.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Essex and Kent will take place at 5.15 PM (IST).

Time: 5.35 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

Batsmen: R ten Doeschate, D Bell-Drummond (VC), J Leaning, Z Crawley

All-Rounders: C Delport, P Walter

Bowlers: S Harmer (C), M Quinn, F Klaassen, I Qayyum

ESS vs KET Probable Playing XIs

Essex: Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar/Ben Allison, Shane Snater, and Matthew Quinn.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (WK), Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, and Imran Qayyum.

ESS vs KET Squads

Essex (ESS): Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

Kent (KET): Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Jordan Cox (wk), Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Calum Haggett, Marcus ORiordan, Oliver Robinson.

