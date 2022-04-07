ESS vs KET Dream11 Tips And Prediction English Test County Championship

TOSS – The English Test County Championship toss between Essex vs Kent will take place at 03:00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30PM

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

ESS vs KET My Dream11 Team

Adam Wheater, Alastair Cook, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley (vc), Dan Lawrence, Joe Denly (c), Darren Stevens, Jamie Porter, Samuel Cook, Jackson Bird

ESS vs KET Probable Playing XI

Essex: Adam Wheater, Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley, Matt Critchley, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook

Kent: Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell Drummond, Alex Blake, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore, Jackson Bird, Matthew Quinn, Matt Milnes