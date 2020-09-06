Dream11 Team Prediction

ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Essex vs Middlesex T20 Match at Chelmsford 3.00 PM IST September 6: Also Read - SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Surrey vs Middlesex T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 11.10 PM IST September 5

Defending champions Essex will start their title defense when they lock horns against Middlesex in the opening game of South Group in T20 Blast 2020. They are also going very well in Bob wills Trophy after winning three games out of four. Last season, Essex finished 4th in the points table and they cleared every knock out game to clinch the maiden T20 trophy. Also Read - ESS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Essex vs Kent T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 5.35 PM IST September 5

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Essex and Middlesex will take place at 2.30 PM (IST). Also Read - DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Durham vs Yorkshire T20 Match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 11 PM IST September 4

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Chelmsford.

My Dream11 Team

John Simpson, S Ezkinazi (C), R ten Doeschate, M Holden (VC), N Gubbins, C Delport, P Walter, N Sowter, A Nijjar, M Quinn, S Finn

Likely 11

Essex: Adam Wheater (WK), Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, Samuel Cook, Simon Harmer

Middlesex: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson

SQUADS

Essex (ESS): Adam Wheater, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Nick Browne, Paul Walter, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Middlesex (MID): John Simpson, Robbie White, Jack Davies, Eoin Morgan, Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Dan Lincoln, Joe Cracknell, Toby Roland Jones, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh, James Harris, Miguel Cummins, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Ethan Bamber, Thilan Walallawita

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ESS Dream11 Team/ MID Dream11 Team/ Essex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Middlesex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.