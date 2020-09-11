ESS vs SUR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Essex vs Surrey, South Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ESS vs SUR at County Ground, Hove: Bottom-placed Essex will continue their search for a first win of the season when they take on Surrey today. With two wins, one defeat, one tie and a no result, Surrey have collected six points to be placed third among the six-team South Group.

The eighteen participating teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Essex and Surrey will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove



ESS vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Cameron Delport (captain), Ryan ten Doeschate (vice-captain), Simon Harmer, Gareth Batty, Mathew Quinn, Daniel Moriarty, Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Paul Walter, Gus Atkinson

ESS vs SUR Squads

Essex: Simon Harmer (captain), Adam Wheater (wk), Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, James Porter

Surrey: Gareth Batty (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, James Taylor, Matt Dunn, Scott Borthwick, Mark Stoneman, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi

