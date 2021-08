ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, English One Day Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Essex vs Sussex, 3:30 PM IST, August 9 Tuesday.

TOSS: The English One Day Cup toss between Esses and Sussex will take place at 3 PM IST – August 10.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

ESS vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Oliver Carter, Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Travis Head, Tom Westley (captain), Ali Orr (vice-captain), Simon Harmer, Feroze Khushi, Will Beer, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham

ESS vs SUS Probable Playing 11s

Essex Nick Browne (wk), Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Luke Benkenstein

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter, Will Beer, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Mitch Claydon.

ESS vs SUS Squads

Essex Squad: Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Adam Wheater, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa, Aron Najjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Matthew Quinn, Peter Siddle, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook

Sussex Squad: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Stiaan van Zyl, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Claydon, Sean Hunt, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Tom Clark,Tom Haines, Travis Head, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins

