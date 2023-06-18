Home

EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Estonia vs Germany, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, EST vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, EST vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Estonia vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10.

EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Estonia vs Germany, Today's Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Estonia and Germany will take place at 12.00 PM IST – on June 18.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

EST vs GER Dream 11 team

Batters: S Ur Rehman (VC), R Singh, A Shakoor

Wicketkeepers: S Mandy (C)

All-rounders: B Masud, A Mohammad, S Naqash, A Masood

Bowlers: S Malikzai, G Rasul Ahmadi, R Krishan

EST vs GER, Possible Playing 11

Germany: Sachin Mandy, Azmat Ali, Rohit Singh, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdul Shakoor, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Shahir Malikzai

Estonia: Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Arslan Gondal©, David Robson, Bilal Masud, Sahil Chauhan, Stuart Hook(wk), Zeeshan Ali, Richard Parkin, Ram Krishan, Kalle Vislapuu

