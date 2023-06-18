EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Estonia and Germany will take place at 12.00 PM IST – on June 18.
Time: 12.30 PM IST.
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.
EST vs GER Dream 11 team
Batters: S Ur Rehman (VC), R Singh, A Shakoor
Wicketkeepers: S Mandy (C)
All-rounders: B Masud, A Mohammad, S Naqash, A Masood
Bowlers: S Malikzai, G Rasul Ahmadi, R Krishan
EST vs GER, Possible Playing 11
Germany: Sachin Mandy, Azmat Ali, Rohit Singh, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdul Shakoor, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Shahir Malikzai
Estonia: Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Arslan Gondal©, David Robson, Bilal Masud, Sahil Chauhan, Stuart Hook(wk), Zeeshan Ali, Richard Parkin, Ram Krishan, Kalle Vislapuu
