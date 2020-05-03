Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Diriangen FC vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match DIR vs EST at Estadio Independencia: In the first leg playoff final of Nicaragua League 2020, Real Esteli are all set to host Managua FC at the Estadio Independencia. Managua finished at the top of the league standings with 13 wins, three draws, and only two losses in their 18 matches. They defeated Walter Ferretti over the two legs in the semifinals. While a 0-0 draw was played in the first leg, Managua bashed Walter Ferretti 4-2 in the second leg to enter the final. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Costa Caribe vs Brumas Jinotega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CC vs JN Match at Memoriam, Nicaragua 6AM IST

Real Esteli, on the other hand, finished second in the points table after the league stages. In the semifinals, Real Esteli registered a narrow win of 1-0 over Diriangen in the first leg. In the second leg, Esteli opted for a defensive route to play a 0-0 stalemate and earned the bragging rights to compete in the final. Both teams have been the most in-form team of the competition and deservingly made it to the final. Both sides will enter in the all-important first leg with an aim to gain an early advantage in the tie by winning the first leg.The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Juigalpa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's RE vs JU Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 2AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Real Esteli FC and Managua FC will start at 6.30 AM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Dinamo Minsk vs FK Slutsk Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DIN vs SLU Today's Match at Traktor Stadium, Minsk 8.30PM IST

Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli

My Dream11 Team

D Fox (GK); J Casco, M Rosas, C Quinto, R Fuentes, J Betancur (VC), A Baez, C Fernandes-de-Lima, N Peralta, T Guarch and P Gallego (C).

EST vs MNG Probable XIs

EST: D Fox (GK); C Gutierrez, M Rosas, J Casco, F Paz; Y Mosquera, J Betancur, H Garcia, F Tavano, H Medina; T Gurach. (4-5-1)

MNG: E Mendez (GK); K Serapio, S Cutino, C Quinto, R Fuentes, C Perez; N Paralta, U Pozo, A Baez Cano, Christiano; P Gallego. (5-4-1)

EST vs MNG SQUADS

Real Esteli FC: Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros.

Managua FC: Erling Mendez, Lester Acevedo, Deymark Hansack, Rigoberto Fuentes, Marel Alvarez. Wesner-Trinidad, Christiam Quinto, Sandro Cutino, Jeffrey Araica, Bismarck Veliz, Camphers Perez, Erick Mendoza, Deyner Vega-Espinoza, Nahun Peralta, Kevin Serapio, Mike Cruz, Christiano Fernandes-de-lima, Ulises Pozo, Agenor Baez, Jermy Cuarezma, Darwin Cotreras, Pablo Gallego, Carlos Felix, Luis Gutierrez-Fierro, Isaac Sequeira, Isaac Sequeira, Jefferson Gonzalez, Pedro Espinoza-Rivera, Armando Zepeda

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MNG Dream11 Team/ EST Dream11 Team/ Managua FC Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.