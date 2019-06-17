After spending two seasons with ATK, Eugeneson Lyngdoh returned to his former team Bengaluru FC with the club Monday announcing the signing of the midfielder on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old midfielder once again will join the Indian Super League (ISL) champions after a two-year stint with Kolkata-side ATK, who had signed the Shillong-born playmaker during the ISL draft in 2017. Lyngdoh became Bengaluru’s third Indian signing for the season after youngsters Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Suresh Wangjam. “Ever since I first signed for Bengaluru FC I knew I was making the right decision. Now that I am here again I want to relive those moments and create new ones. I am looking forward to being back on the pitch and fighting for titles once again,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh first joined BFC in 2014 after stints with Meghalaya’s Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United. Lyngdoh, under reputed coaches Ashley Westwood and Albert Roca, scored some crucial goals which helped BFC to win three major trophies apart from helping it to a maiden AFC Cup final in 2016. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat said he was delighted at having Lyngdoh back in BFC colours. “I have worked with Eugeneson before and I know the kind of influence he has on the dressing room.

“He is a good professional with good habits and I have no doubt about the fact that he will help the side improve and more specifically, the youngsters on the squad. He knows how we like to play, so we already have a head start with him,” he said. At Bengaluru, Lyngdoh scored 16 goals in 74 appearances in three seasons while winning the Federation Cup in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and the I-League in 2016-17. The midfielder even bagged the AIFF Player of the Year award in 2015, the second BFC player to claim the honour after Sunil Chhetri.