Among the 24 teams participating in EURO 2020, Belgium becomes the first side to announce their squad. There are no such changes, only Adnan Januzaj and Divock Origi missing the cut among the notable games.

West Bromwich Albion winger Leandro Trossard has been named in Belgium's 26-man squad for the Euros. The 26-year-old earnt his cap for the Red Devils in September coming off the bench in their 2-0 win Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. He scored his first ever goal in the last international break in March scoring a brace in the 8-0 win over Belarus in a World Cup qualifier. He made 33 appearances for Albion in the Premier League scoring four goals and getting five assists. His good form has seen him named in the 26-man squad, which includes eight other Premier League players in Spurs' Toby Alderweireld, Leicester trio Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans and Dannis Praet, Wolves' Lenader Dendonker, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Crystal Palace duo Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke. Eden Hazard managed to make the cut as well, after spending most part of the season on the sidelines due to injury.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Wing-backs: Yannick Carrasco, Timothy Castagne, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Dries Martens, Leandro Trossard.

Strikers: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku.