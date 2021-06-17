Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines ahead of Portugal’s EURO 2020 opener against Hungary when he decided to snub Coca-Cola bottles at the press conference. Ronaldo’s act hurt the brand as they incurred losses. The developing row took an interesting turn when Russian coach Cherchesov decided to take a sip of Coca-Cola after the 1-0 win over Finland in a Group B fixture. Also Read - Gianluigi Buffon, Ex-Juventus Star, Signs Contract With Parma: Report

The Russian coach after the win picked up the bottle that was kept in front of him and took a few sips of the fizzy drink and also toasted it with Aleksei Miranchuk. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Costs Company USD 4 Billion

Earlier, a report in The Daily Star suggested that Ronaldo’s act resulted in Coca-Cola’s share price falling by 1.6% as it went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion (INR 29,000 Crore). Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in Euro History With a Brace Against Hungary

One small gesture by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly cost Coca-Cola $4B in market shares. On Monday, the soccer star sat down for a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Euro match vs. Hungary, and moved two bottles of Coke away from his seat pic.twitter.com/ZaHGKhgwoK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo found some support when Italy’s man-of-the-match Manuel Locatelli and French superstar Paul Pogba joined the ‘Remove the Bottle’ club after they too moved their coke bottles during the presser.

Ronaldo, who is known to be very particular about his health, had expressed his displeasure during the Global Soccer Awards last year when he revealed that he scolds his son often if he has Coke.

“Not yet. I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I’m p****d with him. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don’t like it. Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong,” Ronaldo had said.