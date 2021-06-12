Denmark’s key men Christian Eriksen collapsed all of sudden midway to the game. He was then stretchered off the field after receiving medical treatment on the field for over 10 minutes. Following the incident, the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended, now officially postponed. Also Read - BEL vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020 Group B Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Euro 2020 Match at Gazprom Arena, Saturday 12th June, 12:30 PM IST

Eriksen collapsed unchallenged to the ground while receiving a throw-in with his teammates surrounding him, all looking visibly upset. The medical staff was called upon immediately for assistance and CPR was administered. Kasper Schmeichel was seen in tears consoling Eriksen's wife who had entered the pitch.

UEFA confirmed the suspension "due to a medical emergency" as Finland players and match officials left the pitch. The last image received seem to confirm that he is awake and breathing.

While confirmation is awaited this pic raises hope. A Reuters photographer says he saw Eriksen raising his hand while being carried off. Prayers #Eriksen #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/fIxJnhoiCz — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 12, 2021

‘Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” UEFA tweeted.

