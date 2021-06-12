Copenhagen: Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is stable and recovering in a city hospital, according to the statement released by UEFA. “The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition. UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude,” tweeted UEFA. Also Read - EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen Collapses Midway to The Game vs Finland, Match Postponed

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Earlier, Eriksen collapsed all of sudden midway to the game in the 43rd minute of the game between Denmark and Finland. He was then stretchered off the field after receiving medical treatment on the pitch for over 10 minutes.

Please GOD, let him be safe. I can’t believe what I am seeing. Feels worse then a nightmare, tears falling down my cheeks. Come on Christian mate, fight. This world needs you and we ALL are praying for you. ❤️😞 — Bojan Djordjic (@BojanDjordjic7) June 12, 2021

Following the incident, the match was suspended. Eriksen collapsed unchallenged to the ground while receiving a throw-in as his teammates surrounded him, all looking visibly upset after the incident. The medical staff was called upon immediately for assistance and CPR was administered. Kasper Schmeichel was seen in tears consoling Eriksen’s wife who had entered the pitch.