Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a flier in the European Championships, when his brace helped defending champions Portugal to get the better of a gutsy Hungary side. Before that the Juventus man, grabbed headlines when he snubbed Coca-Cola bottles kept at his desk at a pre-match conference. His move lead to the leading beverage company to incur an estimated loss of about 4 Billion USD, even being found on the receiving end of trolls when an old Coca-Cola ad of the Portugese star went viral. This time Ronaldo stepped into the shoes of the team photographer, where he proudly claims himself to be better than the professional man behind the lens. Also Read - LIVE Stream Football Match Italy vs Wales UEFA Euro 2020, Group A: When And Where to Watch ITA vs WAL Live Stream Online and on TV

When Cristiano Ronaldo turned photographer at the Portugal media day! “Better than you!” 🤣🤣🤣#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/y0LkqtaIlL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

During a photoshoot of the Portugal team, Ronaldo decided to try his luck in photography of his team-mate and team’s top defender Pepe. It turned out that the All-Time Top Scorer in European Championships, has a good hand in photography and he proudly flaunted in-front of the team’s cameraman by announcing himself as “Better” than the actual photographer. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Jab We Met Dialogue After Cristiano Ronaldo Opted For Water Over Cola

His gimmick, even left the fans in splits and they just can’t get over it.

Ya can’t hate Ronaldo 😂😂😂❤️❤️😭😭 — Nana (@1AngryAndy) June 19, 2021

Is there anything he can’t do? 🐐 — 🇵🇹 (@___sanele) June 19, 2021

Germany went onto thrash the defending champions 4-2 at Allianz Arena in their much anticipated clash of the tournament. Portugal took the lead courtesy of a counter attack move, which opened up the entire German defense and Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake in tapping it in from close range. Germany stormed back into the game, with the help of two own-goals that was the result of constant German pressing. After the restart, Die Manschaft scored two more goals from open play, thanks to Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens. Portugal got one back from Diogo Jota but in the end, it wasn’t enough to get a positive result out of the game. Portugal face World Champions France in their final group encounter.

Written by Debayan Bhattacharyya