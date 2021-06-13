Copenhagen: In a tragic turn of events, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch unchallenged during a EURO 2020 game against Finland on Saturday due to reasons that are not known as yet. While the world has been pouring in ‘Get well soon’ messages and hoping for the footballer’s speedy recovery, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt note for Eriksen. Also Read - VIDEO: Finland Fans Give Flags to Cover Denmark's Christian Eriksen From Cameras

Claiming that the world of football stands together in hope of good news, Ronaldo asked Eriksen to stay strong during this period. Also Read - EURO 2020: Heroes Who Reacted Immediately to Save Christian Eriksen From The Jaws of Death

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!” Also Read - EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen Stable, UEFA Thank Both Teams for Exemplary Attitude

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

UEFA confirmed the suspension “due to a medical emergency” as Finland players and match officials left the pitch. The last image received seems to confirm that he is awake and breathing.

‘Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” UEFA tweeted.

Following the incident, the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended, now officially postponed. The game eventually resumed after an hour and 45 minutes when it was confirmed that Eriksen was stable. Finland won the game which was marred by the Eriksen episode 1-0. The goal was scored by Joel Pohjanpalo.