New Delhi: Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky dig at England fans' famous phrase "it's coming home" ahead of the Euro 2020 semifinal against the Gareth Southgate team at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. In the past many years, England fans chant "it's coming home" during every big football tournament where England participate. It went viral globally during the 2019 FIFA World Cup where England reached the semifinal. And now the fans are hyped up again for their team to finally lift the Euro Cup.

Ahead of the mega clash, Schmeichel was asked by a media person asked him about the famous phrase and what it would mean for Denmark to knock England in the semi-final. The Leicester City glovesman didn't hold back and brutally trolled the England football team.

"Has it ever been home? I don't know. Have you ever won it? '66? Was that not the World Cup?" Schmeichel said in the press conference.

England last won a major tournament in 1966 where the Three Lions managed to lift the World Cup trophy but the trophy drought started after that. It will be England’s first Euro Cup semifinal after 25 years.

The full answer from Kasper Schmeichel is even better. “ I focus very little on the English national team.” pic.twitter.com/jf7goD6oPd — McBookie (@McBookie) July 6, 2021



Schmeichel further said he focused very little on the England team and his aim is to give his best for Denmark in the mega clash at Wembley Stadium.

“To be honest I haven’t given any thought to what it would mean to stop England. It’s more what it would do for Denmark. I’ve focused very little on the England team.

“It’s what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to five million back home to do something like that, to compete with the nations we are competing with. Not really a lot of feelings for England on this,” he added.

The winner of the semifinal 2 between England and Denmark will face Italy in the final.