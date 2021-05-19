Joachim Low has gone for a few changes in the squad, as Germany build up for Europe’s premier international competition. Just a couple of days back, Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out due to a knee injury and the 2014 World Cup winning coach had to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp as replacement. Two of the big names in German football, Jerome Boateng and Marco Reus are left out of the squad despite being regular starters for their respective clubs. Boateng didn’t feature in the national side since 2018 and Reus on the other hand last played way back in 2019. Low has opted for RB Leipzig duo Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann in defence. Thomas Muller finally made a comeback to the national side after a gap of three years. Surprise inclusion is Monaco’s Kevin Volland, who is getting a call-up for the first time in six years to bolster the striking options. Bayern Munich’s eighteen-year old wonderkid Jamal Musiala gets the nod, as he will be featuring in his very first major competition. The Germans have a strong midfield, boasting of Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller and co. Also Read - EURO 2020: World Champions Announce Euro Squad, Martial, Laporte and Many More Miss the Cut

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neur, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hoffman, Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leory Sane

Forwards: Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry, Leory Sane, Kevin Volland