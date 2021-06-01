England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his final squad for Euro 2020. The Three Lions boss had a few tough decisions to make, given that he could only include 26 players in his final squad for the mega European tournament. Also Read - EURO 2021: Netherlands Announce 26-Man Squad, Stekelenburg Returns, van Dijk Misses out Due to Injury

The Englishman was having a tough time over the fitness crises in the camp which includes the likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips. However, all three made the cut, while Manchester United's Mason Greenwood withdrew from the Euro 2020 squad to deal with an ongoing injury problem.

There had been many reports that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold would be axed from the England squad, with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier making the cut. However, Southgate opted to include all four in the squad.

Despite Maguire's injury worries, the Manchester United skipper remains an important figure for the national team. There was also no place for James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins in England's squad for Euro 2020. Aaron Ramsdale also misses out as there's only place for three goalkeepers in the 26-man squad.

Maguire is the biggest injury concern in the England squad for Euro 2020. The Manchester United skipper missed the last few games of the season with an ankle ligament injury and failed to get himself fit in time for the UEFA Europa League finals. Maguire now faces a race against time to prove his fitness before the start of the tournament.

However, both Henderson and Phillips are edging closer to full fitness and took part in training sessions as Southgate continued his preparations for Euro 2020. The England manager is expected to have a few players on a standby list to accommodate any emergencies caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.