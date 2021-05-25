The Three Lions have announced a provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, with the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. England’s final 26-man squad for the tournament which will be announced on June 1. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Reacts After Snub From Euro 2020 Spain Squad

Gareth Southgate has called up Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. The 17 year old had an impressive maiden season with the German side even starring in the Champions League. Harry Maguire has been included, despite missing United's last four matches of the season with ankle ligament damage. Kalvin Phillips has also been named, even though he suffered a shoulder injury in Leeds United's final Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion. Phillips has caught the eye this season with his impressive ball distribution. Manchester United forward Greenwood has been called up after having a fantastic season with the Red Devils. Greenwood only has been capped once by Southgate, and has not received a call-up since getting expelled from the squad after breaking COVID-19 protocols in Iceland with Phil Foden.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been left out after his recent knee injury. Leicester City's James Maddison is another notable exclusion. Undoubtedly a talented player, Maddison has struggled to find his best form since returning from injury and is unfortunate to be competing in a talent-heavy area for England. Southampton striker Danny Ings has not been selected by Southgate. Instead, he has opted for Calvert-Lewin and Watkins to act as back-ups to captain and main man Harry Kane.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).