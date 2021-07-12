New Delhi: England captain Harry Kane reacted after a heartbreak defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at the Wembley Stadium. Roberto Mancini’s Italy got the better of Gareth Southgate’s men in the penalty shootout to lift their second European Championship.Also Read - VIDEO: Gareth Southgate Consoles Tearful Bukayo Saka After Penalty Miss During Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final at Wembley

Kane who had a dream run in the tournament scored 4 goals as England reached their maiden Euro Cup final. The Tottenham Hotspur striker said that the defeat is going to hurt for a long time but feels they all are winners. Also Read - VIDEO: English Players Slammed For Taking Off Their Silver Medal After Loss in EURO 2020 Final at Wembley vs Italy

“Of course, we’re all winners, we want to win and it’s going to hurt for a long time, but that’s football,” he said. Also Read - VIDEO: Leonardo Bonucci Reacts After Italy Win EURO 2020, Says 'It's Coming to Rome'

Kane who took the first penalty in the shootout for England said that it’s not easy to convert from the spot in high-pressure situations.

“Penalties are the worst way to lose and unfortunately, it wasn’t our night tonight. It’s not easiest taking a penalty under the highest pressure you’re going to face – we told everyone to stick to their process, the boys have done that and sometimes the keeper makes a good save. That’s what’s happened tonight. We win together, we lose together and that’s part and parcel of our game. We’ll be behind each other all the way,” he added.

For England, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka missed the penalties as England lost 2-3 to Italy.

Kane further revealed what he told his teammates after the heartbreak defeat and said that they should be proud of themselves to play the first final after a very long time.

“They just have to hold their heads up high [is what I’ve said to them] – we’ve come a long way as a team, broke down a lot of barriers, got to our first final in a very long time and we should be proud of that.

“Of course, we’re going to look back at things we could have done better, but that’s what we’ve got to learn from. We’ve obviously got a big 18 months ahead of us – we’ve got to recover well, get it out of our minds as soon as we can and focus on that. For sure [it feels like] a missed opportunity right now – it’s not every day you’re getting to finals, especially for your national team,” he said.

The 27-year-old said that England have to move on from the defeat as they had the opportunity to break the jinx after 55 years.

“It’s been 55 years since we last won – the opportunity was there for us, we didn’t quite take it and that’s what hurts. It’s going to hurt for a long, long time. That’s football, that’s part of the game – but we’ve got to get on with it and move on.”

“We’ve got to build on it – like we did in Russia,” he concluded.