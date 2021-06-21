New Delhi: France Football Federation has confirmed that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a knee injury. Dembele, who was subbed on after the half-time against Hungary was hurt in the dying minutes of the match as he left the field instantly. The match ended in a draw and now Dembele will be missing the remainder of the tournament. Also Read - MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Macedonia vs Netherlands at Amsterdam Arena, 9:30 PM IST, June 21

Dembele came off the bench in place of Adrien Rabiot in Budapest. He went onto hit the post with his effort before limping off in the 87th minute. Unlucky for the current World Champions as per the rules laid down by UEFA, only the keeper can be replaced during the course of the tournament.

Dembele made a big money move to Barcelona after impressing with German giants Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman has been touted amongst the talented young guns, but his stay in La Liga has been ravaged with injures so far as he spent a considerable time on the sidelines after joining Barcelona. Since 2017, he has featured in 118 games scoring 30 times.

The former Dortmund winger was also part of the World Cup-winning squad for France in 2018.

France are going through some injury crises in the camp with several players like Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez already under scanners. The Didier Deschamps’ men will next face defending champions Portugal in their final league match, which will determine the places for the business round of the competition. France are currently sitting atop with 4 points from two matches.