Just a few days left for Europe's biggest football extravaganza as the best European teams will be in action for the continent's elite International competition. For the first time ever, the European Championships will be held over 11 host cities with the final to be played in England's Wembley Stadium. Like the previous edition, 24 teams will be featured instead of the usual 16 team format. The top two teams will qualify for the business round of the tournament along with the top 4 best 3rd-placed teams.

Here is a look at date wise schedule of Euro 2020 with timings (in IST) and venue:

Group stage fixtures (All timings are in IST)

12th June, Saturday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30pm, Copenhagen)

13th June, Sunday

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

14th June, Monday

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

15th June, Tuesday

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

16th June, Wednesday

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

17th June 2021, Thursday

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

18th June , Friday

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

19th June, Saturday

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

20th June, Sunday

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (6:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

21st June, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

22nd June, Tuesday

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

23rd June, Wednesday

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

24th June, Thursday

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

Round of 16 (All timings in IST)

26th June, Saturday

Match 1: 2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

27th June, Sunday

Match 2: 1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

Match 3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

28th June, Monday

Match 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)

Match 5: 2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

29th June, Tuesday

Match 6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)

Match 7: 1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

30th June, Wednesday

Match 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Quarterfinals(All timings in IST)

2nd July, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

3rd July, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

4th July, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

Semifinals(All timings in IST)

7th July, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

8th July, Thursday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)

Final(All timings in IST)

12th July, Monday (IST)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)

Streaming Details

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.

Written by Debayan Bhattacharyya