New Delhi: Despite Portugal's heartbreaking exit from the EURO 2020 competition, Cristiano Ronaldo still manages to remain the frontrunner in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals to his name. He is followed by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick – who had a memorable tournament scoring five goals as well. Unfortunately, the Czechs are out of the title race as well.

The leaders are closely followed by France's Karim Benzema who found the back of the net on four occasions – but that was not good enough as France too was knocked out of the tournament ahead of the semis. Now with three goals to their name, England's Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane are still in the race for the Golden Boot. England lock horns with Denmark in the semi-final. Sterling would need to have a dream match if he wishes to edge past Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, at 36 and 10 days, became the oldest player to score at the European Championships. He broke the record set by Pepe at World Cup 2018 (35 years, 124 days).

The Juventus star also became the oldest player to score two goals in the European Championship, surpassing the record set by Andriy Schevchenko when he was 35 years, 256 days.