The fifth day of Euro 2020 will see two high octane clashes as Hungary will face the defending champions Portugal whereas the previous season runners-up France will face Germany. All the teams will look to get off to a good start in their campaign and they will aim to get the crucial three points.

All the eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's match against Hungary. The talisman had led his team to glory in the previous edition after he was injured in the final. The star footballer is most likely playing the last Euro of his glorious career and he will look to bring his best to the table.

France and Germany will be another top clash of the Euro 2020. Both the teams are favorites to go all the way and it will be interesting to note how they kick off their campaign. France has some solid players in Kylian Mpabbe, N'Goto Kante and Antoine Griezmann.

Match Prediction: Portugal will enter the match as favorites against Hungary at Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

On the other hand, France will be slight favorites against the German team. But it is expected to be a close contest between the two heavyweight European teams.

SQUADS: HUN vs POR

Hungary

Goalkeepers: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Balazs Toth Defenders: Gergo Lovrencsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Szilveszter Hangya, Endre Botka, Akos Kecskes, Bendeguz Bolla, Csaba Spandler

Midfielders: Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Filip Holender, David Siger, Dominik Szoboszlai, Loic Nego, Daniel Gazdag, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri

Forwards: Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Roland Varga, Kevin Varga, Janos Hahn, Szabolcs Schon.

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.

FRA vs GER

France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Volland

Live Streaming Details:

Euro 2020 matches will be Telelcasted in India on Sony Sports Network whereas Live Streaming will be available on Sony Liv.