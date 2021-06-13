It was scary scenes at the Parken Stadium, when Christian Eriksen collapsed all of a sudden during an EURO 2020, Group B match against Finland. The match was on the brink of half-time, Christian Eriksen at the attacking third, was just talking a walk back to his half, when suddenly he lost his balance and fell to the ground within a fraction of a second. The medical rushed to the ground immediately and after 12 vigorous minutes of constant medical assistance, Eriksen regained consciousness and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Later on UEFA in their official twitter handle informed that the Inter Milan man is in a stable condition and the match will resume. Also Read - EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen Stable, UEFA Thank Both Teams for Exemplary Attitude

The medical team did an excellent job in reviving Eriksen back to life, but it was his teammate Simon Kjaer and referee Anthony Taylor, who reacted in no time to take care of the situation. Captain Simon Kjaer was the first person to take care of Eriksen during the moment of distress. He made sure he didn't swallow his tongue and administered him with immediate CPR and also comforted Eriksen's wife later on. English referee Anthony Taylor took just three seconds to react to the situation. So many times we've seen referees wave the game on without noticing the true severity of the situation. Football fans all over the world, took to social media in praise of the defender and the primary official. Hadn't it not been for them, if they have reacted a few seconds later, things would taken a worse turn.