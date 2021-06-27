New Delhi: Young Federico Chiesa was over the moon after Italy beat Austria 2-1 in a Round of 26, EURO 2020 game on Saturday. It was Chiesa who broke the deadlock after 95 minutes at the iconic Wembley Stadium. After the game, Chiesa expressed his wish to play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the all-important quarter-final. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo on Cusp of HISTORY During EURO 2020 Clash vs Belgium

Hailing Ronaldo as the greatest to have played the game, Chiesa hoped that the two would meet in the last eight.

"I hope Cristiano Ronaldo will qualify, because it would be great to meet him in the quarter-finals. I played with him this year and he is the greatest of all time," Chiesa told reporters.

“I cannot describe the feeling of scoring that goal. It is always a great feeling to play for the country in a big game like this. I was composed and relaxed and that helped me score the goal,” he said after the match.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Portugal will play a strong Belgium side in their Round of 16 game at Sevilla on Sunday. The winner of the match will progress to the next round to play Italy.