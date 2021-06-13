England start their Euro 2020 campaign on a high note with a well deserved 1-0 victory over 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, courtesy of a Raheem Sterling goal. Gareth Southgate men were the better side right from the start and the Croatians didn’t even come close to scoring. The Luka Modric led side needs to find some solution in the attacking department in the games to come. Also Read - Match Highlights ENG vs CRO Updates Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling Scores as England Beat Croatia by 1-0

During the mega clash, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player ever to feature in an European Championship match. Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham came on in the second half replacing skipper Harry Kane, as he achieved the massive feat at 17 years and 349 days. Earlier the record was held by Enzo Scifo, who held it since 1984. Last season, Bellingham made 46 appearances scoring 4 goals for the German giants earning a regular place in the team. Johan Vonlanthen at 18 years and 141 days is the youngest player to score in the championships and Renato Sanches at 18 years and 328 days is the youngest player to feature in an EURO Final and Pietro Anastasi at 20 years and 63 days is the youngest player to score in a final for Italy. These are the few records, the 17 year-old Englishman would like to beat in the coming days for his nation.

RECORD! Jude Bellingham becomes youngest player in history to appear at a EURO (17 years and 349 days) 👏#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Written by Debayan Bhattacharyya