Just six days after when England and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, created history by becoming the youngest player in the European Championships, Poland's Kacper Kozlowski becomes the new Youngest ever player in the Euros by coming on as a second half-substitute against Spain at 17 years and 246 days. Bellingham was 17 years and 349 days when he came on as a second-half substitute replacing captain Harry Kane.

56′ Zmiana w reprezentacji Polski! ⬇ Mateusz Klich

⬆ Kacper Kozłowski NAJMŁODSZY W HISTORII! #ŁączmySię | #ESPPOL 🇪🇸🇵🇱 1:1 pic.twitter.com/QvOL8dS628 — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 19, 2021

Kozlowski often called as the “Polish Pogba” made his Ekstraklasa(Polish First Division) debut against Cracovia Krakow, at 15 years and 215 days, making him the third-ranked youngest player in the league’s history. Kozlwoski got his first Poland senior call-up in March, in a World Cup Qualifying match against Andorra. He made two more appearances before making it to the Euro Squad. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's No-Look Pass During Portugal vs Germany EURO 2020 Game is Surreal | WATCH

In January 2020, Kozlowski and two of his Pogon Szczecin team-mates were involved in a car crash while on their way to training. He was the most badly hurt of the three, ruling him out with a broken pelvis and three broken vertebrae. Because of the spinal injury, he was given a special corset to wear during his time of recovery. He is tipped to be an exceptional talent by many and clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are keeping a tab on the Polish teenager.

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya