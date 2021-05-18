Karim Benzema is set to make an emotional comeback to the French national team for the coming EURO 2020. Also Read - Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kross Tests Positive for Covid, Unavailable for League Decider

The Real Madrid poacher was removed from the squad by manager Didier Deschamps back in 2015 after his alleged role in the sex-tape scandal where former team-mate Mathieu Valbuena was also involved. Also Read - EURO 2020: Marc-Andre ter Stegen Sidelined Due to injury, Out of Euros

According to Le Parsien, Benzema is likely to be included in the 26-man squad scheduled to announced on Tuesday evening following L’Equipe’s revelation that he was being strongly considered by the coach. Also Read - EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sergio Ramos - 5 Players Might be Playing For The Last Time in UEFA's Premier Competition

Les Bleus enter the tournament as the World Champions and Benzema, has clearly been one of Real’s standout players this season. It would mark a surprising U-turn from Deschamps in the wake of the scandal that saw him drop the forward six years ago. When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that he player had ‘no place’ in the national team. Since then it was very difficult for Benzema to repair is image infront of his countrymen.