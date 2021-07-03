New Delhi: Italy beat Belgium by 2-1 in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 on Friday but their striker Ciro Immobile grabbed the limelight for the other thing. The 31-year-old failed scrutiny for his unusual act on the field during the Belgium clash. In the 31st minute of the high-octane clash, Immobile received a ball with his chest inside the box, in the quest to make something out of the cross, the Lazio striker failed to control it and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen cleared it. During the altercation, Vertonghen’s foot hit Immobile as the Italian striker stayed down and started his bizarre antics which grabbed the limelight. Also Read - CZR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020: Captain, Vice-captain - Czech Republic vs Denmark, Playing 11s For Today's Quarterfinal 3 at Baku Olympic Stadium at 9:30 PM IST July 3 Saturday

In the follow-up of that ball, Italy’s Nicolo Barella scored the goal in the same minute and Immobile suddenly recovered from the pain and started celebrating with his teammates. Also Read - Toni Kroos Announces Retirement From International Football

The 31-year-old was bashed by several former footballers and critics. Legendary English player Gary Lineker said “He goes down and desperately tries to get a penalty “ooh I’m in agony, I’m in agony, I’m in agony” and then the ball goes in and “I’m alright”. It’s amazing what a recovery.” Also Read - Euro 2020 Live Streaming Switzerland vs Spain in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch SUI vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online; TV Telecast in India

Premier League legend Alan Sheerer said “I don’t even want to laugh at that, that’s pathetic you can see him have a look at the referee before he goes down,”

Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen also retweeted the video of the incident and made a cheeky remark: “Rugby players should get paid WAY more than footballers! THE END!”

Rugby players should get paid WAY more than footballers! THE END! https://t.co/T4ghy7vJoE — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 3, 2021



Meanwhile, the second goal for Italy was scored by Lorenzo Insigne who strike the ball from outside the box to double the lead for his team in the 44th minute. Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku also scored after a couple of minutes to reduce the lead from the penalty spot in 45+2.

Italy will next face Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2020. It will be the fourth consecutive time when these two football heavyweights will face each other in Euro Cup.