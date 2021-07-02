Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India

In an exciting Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 encounter on a fantastic Friday, Spain will lock horns against Switzerland in a mouth-watering clash of Euro 2020 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg. Switzerland pulled off one of the most important victories in their history as they stunned France to reach the quarterfinals. The Swiss are a robust outfit and could give their opponents a run for their money this weekend. Spain, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and have scored ten goals in their last two matches at Euro 2020. La Furia Roja have a unique blend of youth and experience and could potentially pull a few surprises this summer. Here are the details of when and where to watch Switzerland vs Spain live football match online in India. Also Read - Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming Football Euro 2020 Quarterfinal: When And Where to Watch BEL vs ITA Match Online And on TV

When is Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match will take place on Friday, July 2 in India.

What are the timings of Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Where is Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match being played?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match in India?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

SUI vs SPN Predicted Playing 11s

Switzerland (SUI): Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi; Steven Zuber, Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic.

Spain (SPN): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata.