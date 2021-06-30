Ukraine rallied onto beat a resilient Swedish side by 2-1 to register a place in the Quarter-Finals of the competition and now they’ll be facing off against an upbeat English side, who got the better of the Germans. Also Read - EURO 2020 Quarter-Final Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

“England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be. I saw all their three group matches, not today’s win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden. They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn’t scare us”, Shevchenko in a Post-Match Press Conference. Also Read - EURO 2020: Gareth Southgate Urges England to Seize Their Opportunity Ahead of Quarter-Final vs Ukraine

“It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans even more to cheer about,” he added. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s best ever player during his playing days, is the only Ballon D’or Winner from the country, he is the country’s all time top scorer in international football and now as a gaffer, he is the only coach so far to take his country all the way to the European Championships Quarter-Final stage.

The former AC Milan star has acknowledged that their 2-1 extra-time victory over Sweden was a hard one and his players showed character when it really mattered.

“It was a really hard game,” Shevchenko said. “Everyone understood that the prize at the end was great. We needed to be strong and the players showed it today.”

England are the only team in the competition right now who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and the Ukrainians are very much aware of what’s coming.

Man of the Match from Ukraine’s game, Oleksandr Zinchenko will be facing his Man City teammate Raheem Sterling at the Quarters and the former has heaped praise on the former Liverpool man’s performance. “Sterling is one of the best wingers in the World. He is great, he makes the difference. We obviously need to pay attention to him and we will need to try to somehow stop him because he’s on a roll now,” Zinchenko said.