German international goalee Marc-Andre ter Stegen announced on Monday that he is to undergo an operation on his right knee that will eventually rule him out of Euro 2020. “I have decided together with the medical team of the club (Barcelona) that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I’m sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany,” the 29-year-old said on Instagram. Barcelona issued a statement that Ter Stegen is expected to go under the knife on May 20. Also Read - EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sergio Ramos - 5 Players Might be Playing For Last Time in UEFA's Premier Competition

His announcement comes a day after Barca were officially left out of the running for the Spanish league title after a 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo left them seven points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with one game to play. Also Read - EURO 2020: Belgium Announce 26 Man Squad, Eden Hazard and Leandro Trossard Included

Ter Stegen has played just 24 times for his country and has been the second choice as he has struggled to oust Bayern Munich stopper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer from the number one spot. Also Read - UWCL 2020-21: FCB Femini Creates History, Barcelona Becomes the First Side to Smash Both Men and Women Record

Euro 2020 will take place between June 11 and July 11 across Europe. Germany are in the Group of Death alongside world champions France, Euro 2016 winners Portugal and Hungary.