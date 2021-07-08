New Delhi: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave his opinion on the controversial penalty decision during England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semifinal. England managed to beat Denmark by 2-1 to register a place in the European Championship final for the first time. However, their win turned out to be full of controversies. During the extra time, England were awarded a penalty after Raheem Sterling fell down inside the box. Referee Danny Makkelie’s decision faced a lot of flak in the football fraternity as many have opined that it should not have been a penalty. Makkelie also checked with the VAR but due to not enough substance, as the original decision stayed.Also Read - Match Highlights England vs Denmark Euro 2020 Semifinal Updates: ENG 2-1 DEN, Harry Kane's Extra Time Goal Takes England to Final

Wenger said that VAR let the referee down in the match as according to him it was not a penalty.

"No penalty," Wenger decreed on beIN SPORTS.

The former Arsenal boss feels that referee needs to be absolutely convinced while making such calls and Makkelie should have had a look on the screen to get it clear.

“I don’t understand why they don’t ask the referee to have a look at it. In a moment like that, it’s important that the referee is absolutely convinced that it was a penalty. It was not clear enough to say: ‘yes it is,’ and at least he should have had a look on the screen.

“I don’t know why the VAR didn’t ask him to go. For me, it was no penalty, no. I think that VAR has let the referee down, not Denmark. Denmark is a bit unfortunate. I understand that it’s difficult for the referee, but he must have a look at it,” he added.

The penalty shot was taken by England captain Harry Kane who was denied by Kasper Schmeichel in the first attempt but the Tottenham striker netted the goal from the rebound.

England will face Italy in the final on July 12 (IST) at Wembley Stadium, London.