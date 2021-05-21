Fernando Santos has gone for a pretty strong Portugal side with few new names who have made the cut. Portugal have won the last of their three major competitions they have faced, latest being the 2019-20 UEFA Nations League and are hot favorites to win this time as well. With the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota, Portugal have by far the best team on paper. Granada No. 1 custodian, Rui Silva and Sporting Lisbon wonderkid, Pedro Goncalves got their first call-up to the national team. Pedro Goncalves had one hell of a season, ending as the top scorer in the Portugese League, finding the back of the net 23 times in 32 matches. Forward Andre Silva even had a fantastic season scoring 28 goals in 33 games for Eintracht Frankfurt, leveling up the defending champions’ striking options. There’s nothing new to say about Cristiano Ronaldo who always have a great outing, netting 36 goals in 44 games in this season, reaching the 100th goal mark with Juventus in a span of three years and also bagging the season end Coppa Italia silverware. Bruno Fernandes is literally carrying Man United on his shoulders. The goal scoring midfielder bagged a staggering 28 goals in 57 games with 17 assists to his name. 21 year-old Winger Pedro Neto, who is Wolves’ best player this season didn’t find a place in the team. Also Read - Coppa Italia Final: Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Chiesa Score as Juventus Beat Atalanta to Clinch Title

