Barcelona young starlet Pedri created history on Monday as he became the youngest player to represent Spain at the European Championship. The midfielder was picked in Spain's starting line-up against Sweden in their Euro 2020 opener. Pedri achieved the feat at the age of 18 years, six months, and 20 days.

Pedri joined Barcelona last season and became an instant starter for Ronald Koeman's side. The teenager impressed many with his astonishing skills with the ball at a very young age. He made 52 appearances for Barcelona in his first season across all competitions.

Barcelona, who are going through a financial crisis for the past couple of season, bought Pedri for around € 4 from Las Palmas and the move worked in their favour. The 18-year-old is ranked amongst the most talented teenage footballers in Europe at the moment.

Pedri made his Spain national team debut on 25 March 2021 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Greece.

Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial clash against Sweden, Spain manager Luis Enrique said that he conveyed his Euro 2020 plans to the team a year ago.

About a year ago I talked to the players and told them we were going to have a very clear of idea of how to play,” Luis Enrique said in a press conference on Sunday.

The former Barcelona manager said that the team will not make any excuses in this game despite going through a rough past week with a couple of COVID-19 cases including captain Sergio Busquets.

“We have had to change a little, we don’t have our captain here, Busquets, and we would have loved to have him, but we adapt.

“It’s been a tough week, without doubt, but no complaints, no excuses. We have a great squad and we are excited for the first game tomorrow,” he added.