New Delhi: Denmark beat Czech Republic by 2-1, on Saturday, to continue their dream run in the Euro 2020 to seal the place in the semifinals. It was after 29 years when Denmark managed to get a place in the top 4 of the UEFA European Championship. The Danish side beat Germany in the 1992 Euro Cup Final to lift their maiden title after that they failed to create any massive impact in European football. Also Read - EURO 2020 Semifinals Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details: All You Need to Know

However, the win on Saturday night was very special for the Denmark team after what they went through in the first match of the tournament where their start player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. In the clash against Finland, Eriksen suddenly fell down on the pitch and the football world went in shock after that incident. According to several reports, Eriksen’s heart stopped for about five minutes during the incident. However, the Inter Milan midfielder is now in good condition and has been discharged from the hospital. Also Read - Match Highlights England vs Ukraine Updates Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: UKR 0-4 ENG, Harry Kane Inspires England to Seal Semis Spot

The Denmark team was not in the right mental state to play the match which was resumed after few minutes, as a result, they lost 0-1 to Finland. The Danish players decided to resume the game after they get to know about Eriksen’s stable condition from the hospital. Meanwhile, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand praised his players for their conduct on the pitch during a very critical situation, “We knew we had two options. The players couldn’t imagine not being able to sleep tonight and then having to get on the bus and come in again tomorrow. Honestly, it was best to get it over with. Of course, you can’t play a game with such feelings and what we tried to do was incredible.” Also Read - Czech Republic vs Denmark Match Highlights And Updates Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: CZE 1-2 DEN, Schmeichel Shines as Denmark Through to Semis

In their next match, Denmark once again suffered a 1-2 defeat to World no.1 Belgium as the players were missing the presence of Eriksen. However, the incident turned into an inspiration for the team and they bounced back and got their campaign on track with an emphatic 1-4 win over Russia to seal the spot in Round of 16.

The Hjulmand’s men had a tricky job against Wales in the Round of 16 but they didn’t back down from the challenge and rip apart the Wales team 4-0. The dream run continues in the quarterfinals stage as the team played a strong unit that had no ego clashes and where everyone wants to contribute for the win.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s emotional reaction after sealing the semifinals spot displayed how much important the quarterfinal win was for the entire Denmark team. The Tottenman midfielder was in tears as Thomas Delaney came to comfort him.



Kasper Schmeichel has been a rock-solid wall for Denmark with the gloves in the past couple of games, while the forwards are linking up well to help each other to score goals. The team is looking more determined to prove themselves and win the trophy for Eriksen. Denmark will next face England in the semifinals on July 8.