Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in an Euro 2020 Qualifiers in Rotterdam on Thursday. With the contest seemingly headed towards a goalless draw, Josh Magennis brought it alive with his 75th minute strike to give Northern Ireland a surprise 1-0 lead. However, the Dutch response was swift with Memphis Depay slotting home the equaliser five minutes later. Luuk de Jong then made it 2-1 before Depay scored again to put his team joint-top of Group C alongside Germany and Northern Ireland – all 12 points.

“How we reacted was great,” Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk said. “We were patient, we kept looking for goals and we got our reward for our second-half performance where we put on the pressure.”

Striker Bruno Petkovic struck twice as Croatia sauntered to a 3-0 win over Hungary in a Group E clash and are just a win away from securing a place in next year’s competition. Captain Luka Modric scored as early as the fifth minute of the tie in the first half before Petkovic doubled the lead with a brilliant back-heel. The demolition was complete in the first 45 minutes itself when Petkovic exploited Hungary’s crumbling defense to send the ball into the net after a low cross from Ivan Perisic.

Wales, however, were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovakia after Kieffer Moore’s opening strike was neutralised Juraj Kucka. Croatia are at the top of the group E.

In other matches on the night, Australia beat Israel 3-1 while North Macedonia stunned Slovenia 2-1 at home. Robert Lewandowski’s hat-trick handed Poland 3-0 win over Latvia.

Meanwhile, Belgium became the first team to qualify for the championships after a 9-0 rout of San Marino while Scotland are out of race following a 0-4 defeat to Russia.