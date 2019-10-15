Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hit a landmark 700th career goal but it couldn’t prevent a 1-2 defeat to Ukraine in a Group B clash of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers in Kyiv on Monday. Ronaldo converted a 72nd-minute penalty to take his international tally to 95 goals. He has also scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United and 32 for Juventus.

With the win though Ukraine have qualified for the Euro 2020 and with 19 points are at the top of their group followed by defending champions Portugal (11) at second. Roman Yaremchuk scored in the 6th minute put Ukraine ahead before Andriy Yarmolenko doubled it in the 27th minute. Portugal though have two games in hand and are expected to go through as they face Lithuania and Luxembourg next. Alexandar Mitrovic struck twice in the second half to hand Serbia a 2-1 win against Lithuania. Serbia occupy third sport in Group B with 10 points.

England pummelled Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia in a what the Football Association chairman Greg Clarke described as one of the most appalling nights he’s ever seen as the contest was paused twice due to racist chants directed at the world cup semi-finalists. England’s three black players debutante Tyrone Mings, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford were subjected to monkey chants which was reported to the referee. The game was on the verge of being abandoned altogether but England proceeded to finish what otherwise should have been a memorable night for them.