RUSSIA THRASH CYPRUS

Russia showed quality and class as they thrashed a weak Cyprus side in a Group I clash. Denis Cheryshev scored a brace and Artem Dzuba, Aleksandr Golovin, Magomed Ozdoyev also scored goals. While Russia is in the second spot, Cyprus find themselves in third place.

GERMANY HAMMER ESTONIA

Germany beat Estonia 3-0 in a Group C clash on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace and Timo Werner was the other goal-scorer. With the win, Germany move to the second spot in the points table as Belgium continues to top the table.

AUSTRIA BEAT SLOVENIA

Austria edged past Slovenia in a Group G match 1-0. Stefan Posch scored the only goal of the match in the 21st-minute and that was good enough for Austria against Slovenia. Austria are in the second spot in the points table whereas Slovenia finds themselves in the fourth spot.

HUNGARY BEAT AZERBAIJAN

Mihaly Korhut’s 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference as Hungary beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in a Group E encounter. While Hungary are in the second spot, Azerbaijan finds themselves languishing at the last spot.

WALES-CROATIA PLAY OUT A DRAW

Wales and Croatia played out a draw in the Group E encounter. Nicola Vlasic for Croatia opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match and then Gareth Bale levelled the scores just ahead of half-time. Croatia is the group leaders after seven matches whereas Wales find themselves languishing in the fourth spot.

POLAND BEAT NORTH MACEDONIA

Poland was the better side on the day as they beat North Macedonia 2-0 in a Group G encounter on Sunday. Przemyslaw Frankowski and Arkadiusz Milik were the goal-scorers for Poland as they remained on the top of the points table after eight matches.