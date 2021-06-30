EURO 2020 Quarter-Final Schedule

And finally, after mouthwatering clashes, we are down to the last eight teams in the ongoing EURO 2020. The eight teams that have made it through to the quarter-final are Switzerland, Spain, England, Ukraine, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, and Denmark. Four teams will make it to the semis and that would be played on June 7 and 8. Also Read - David Beckham-Ed Sheeran Spotted Together at Wembley During EURO 2020 Game Between England-Germany, Twitterverse React

Euro Cup 2020 Round of 8: Fixtures and schedule

Match 1: Switzerland vs Spain on Friday, July 2, 5:00 pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST (Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia)

Match 2: Belgium vs Italy on Saturday, July 3, 8:00 pm GMT, 12:30 am IST (Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany)

Match 3: Czech Republic vs Denmark on Saturday, July 3, 5:00 pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST (Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan)

Match 4: Ukraine vs England on Sunday, July 4, 8:00 pm GMT, 12:30 am IST (Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy)

Where and Where to watch Euro Cup 2020 Round of 8 matches

The Euro Cup 2020 quarterfinals will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network in India through its four channels, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4. You can watch the Euro 2020 round of 16 matches will also be available to stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Round of 16 Results:

Italy beat Austria 2-1

Czech Republic beat Netherland 2-0

Belgium beat Portugal 1-0

Spain beat Croatia 5-3

England beat Germany 2-0

Switzerland beat France in Penalty Shootout

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1

Demark beat Wales 4-0

EURO 2020 Final

The summit clash would be played on July 12 in London.