London: England started their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday. Raheem Sterling, who was under a lot of scanners, scored the lone goal of the match to seal the game for the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium. Croatia were very gutsy in the defence but were underwhelming when it came to converting the chances as their attackers were out of position most of the time in the game.

England's manager Gareth Southgate made a gamble to sit out at Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford as he chose under-fire Sterling over him. The Manchester City player had a tough time last season including the UEFA Champions League final. However, he created a lot of problems for the Croatian defence with his pace.

In the first half, the game was well balanced with both teams failed to score any goal. England had some better chances in the starting minute with Phil Foden hitting the pole. Apart from that, both teams played some gutsy football till halftime.

England entered the second half looking to prove a point and they did it with a goal in the 57th minute. It was sheer brilliance from Kalvin Phillips who produce a scintillating pace to assist Sterling. Phillips was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch with his creativity and presence of mind. The defence had a decent day as the opposition didn’t create any serious trouble for them and Jordan Pickford was on point with his gloves on.

For Croatia, Luka Modric gave his all to produce a couple of chances but he didn’t get ample support from his teammates to give a tough fight to England. Ivan Perisic was the other senior player who had a good day on the field for Croatia but the duo will not be happy after returning to the dressing room without any point.