New Delhi: The group stage of the Euro 2020 is over as the 16 teams have qualified for the knockout stages after proving themselves in their respective groups. The Round of 16 ties is out as some blockbusters matches are scheduled to play in the coming days. Defending Champions Portugal will face FIFA no.1 ranked team Belgium in Seville in their title defence, while England will lock horns against three-time champions Germany.

Italy, Belgium and Netherlands are the only teams in the tournament who have won all their matches so far in the tournament. While defending champions Portugal finished third in Group F but get qualified amongst the four of the best third-place teams.

🇦🇹🇧🇪🇭🇷🇨🇿🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇳🇱🇵🇹🇪🇸🇸🇪🇨🇭🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🤩 EURO 2020 round of 16 set! List the 3 most impressive teams so far 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021



The group stage didn't witness many shockers this edition but Hungary had a couple of sensational games in their group of death – F. Hungary played a draw against two of the mega footballing nations in Europe France (1-1) and Germany (2-2).

Some title-favourites teams like Spain, France, Germany and Portugal had tough times during the group stage but they managed to seal the place in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Italy and Belgium turned out to be the most dominant teams in group stages.

Here is the complete schedule of the Euro 2020 Round of 16

Euro 2020 Round of 16 schedule

June 26, Saturday (IST) – Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday (IST) Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London) and Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday (IST) – Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville) and Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday (IST) – France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest) and England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday (IST) – Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)