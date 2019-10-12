FRANCE EDGE ICELAND

Oliver Giroud‘s penalty in the 66th-minute was good enough to seal a win for France over Iceland. N’Golo Kanté was missed as he could not take part in the match due to an injury he picked up during a warm-up game. The result ensured France kept pace with Turkey at the top of the group while third-placed Iceland was cut six points adrift of the leaders.

CZECH REPUBLIC STUN ENGLAND

It was a night to forget for England as they lost to the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 Qualifier. England took the lead but then Jakub Brabec struck the equaliser soon to get things back on track. It was, unfortunately, England’s first defeat in a qualifying game in 10 years. A win against the Czech Republic would have secured a spot for England at the finals with three games to go.

PORTUGAL THRASH LUXEMBOURG

Eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo and he did not disappoint as he scored his 699th goal to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 3-0. With the win, Portugal edge closer to qualification in Group B. Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedez were the other goal-scorers.

UKRAINE SINK LITHUANIA

Ukraine beat Lithuania 2-0 to ensure they stay on top of the group with 16 points from six games. Rusian Malinovskiy’s brace powered Ukraine to the fantastic win over Lithuania.

TURKEY BEAT ALBANIA

It was a late goal from Cenk Tosun that proved to be good enough as Turkey beat Albania. With the win, Turkey moves to the No 1 spot in Group H after seven matches.

MONTENEGRO-BULGARIA PLAY OUT A DRAW

The Group A game proved to a draw, which meant both the sides languish at the bottom of the table. Both the sides have played six matches thus far and are yet to register a win.