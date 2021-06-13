Copenhagen: Hours after the tragic episode where Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a EURO 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, the cricket fraternity led by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has now reacted to it. The cricket fraternity wished the footballer a speedy recovery. The incident took place in the 40th-minute of the match. Also Read - EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Note For Christian Eriksen, 'Stay Strong'

Ganguly took to Instagram to share a picture of Eriksen and wrote, "U will be fine Christian Erikson …we are praying for you..the game will see u back on the park .."



Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, “Read about Christian Eriksen. He’s a true warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

IPL franchises have also reacted wishing the footballer gets well soon.

RCB tweeted: “Sportspersons bring so much joy to millions of people and it pains to see such life threatening incidents on the field of play. We are relieved to hear that Christian Eriksen is stable and recovering at the hospital. Get well soon, champ!

Punjab Kings tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Christian Eriksen.”

Following the incident, the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended, now officially postponed. The game eventually resumed after an hour and 45 minutes when it was confirmed that Eriksen was stable. Finland won the game which was marred by the Eriksen episode 1-0. The goal was scored by Joel Pohjanpalo.